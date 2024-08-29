Engineer suspended, contractor blacklisted after government school roof collapse injures 3 students in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A day after three students suffered injuries after a portion of the roof plaster fell on their heads in the newly built class room in Krishnagiri,the Collector KM Sarayu placed as assistant engineer under suspension and blacklisted the contractor.

Three students studying Class 11 at Government Higher Secondary School in Periathallapadi village in Uthangarai Taluk in Krishnagiri were injured and treated at Singarapettai Government Hospital. Parents also gathered in protest demanding stringent action against the contractor over poor quality of works.

This incident raised concerns over the stability of the building constructed using Member of Parliament (MPs) constituency development funds and opened just two months ago.

After an inquiry into the incident, Collector Sarayu placed Arunraj, working as an assistant engineer in the Uthangarai Block Development Office under suspension. Also, the contractor Chinnathambi from Kondampatti has been blacklisted from taking up any further works.