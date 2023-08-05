Engg students to aid Tangedco in energy efficiency

CHENNAI: Engineering students in State can henceforth take up innovative research in energy efficiency and energy studies for Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation). The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) of the Higher Education Department will facilitate the students to take up research projects useful for the public.



A senior official from DoTE told DT Next that the research and development wing of Tangedco, which also carries out several important research studies in the power sector, will support the students on the projects, as per requirements. “Detailed project proposals will be invited from the final-year students in engineering and polytechnic colleges. A circular has been released in this regard,” he said. “An expert panel with members from Tangedco and DoTE will vet the project proposals”.

Stating that funding would be taken care of by the State government, the official said Tangedco is also expecting energy-saving projects, including improvement in streetlights, generation of low-cost solar energy, and effective thermal management system, among others.

“The aim is to come up with a systemic framework to facilitate energy efficiency in buildings and educational institutions,” said the official adding that the research would also showcase methodologies and strategies that can contribute to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing knowledge and awareness on sustainable energy.

Pointing out that the research projects could be done as an individual or a team, the official said that apart from Tangedco, faculty at the colleges and institutions will also help students with technical details.

“The expert committee, after selecting the research projects based on the merit of the proposals, will send the list to the government for approval of funds,” he said.

The official said there are no limits with regard to the project size and numbers.

“However, time duration would be fixed after analysing each project so that students would accomplish their research within the stipulated period,” he added.