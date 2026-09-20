ENGAGE, EDUCATE, EMPOWER: NGO launches project to boost livelihoods of waste collectors across coastal Tamil Nadu

The project, spearheaded by the organisation's chairman Dr Kalyanasundaram and managing trustee Dr Kirubha Karunakaran, aims to strengthen the livelihoods of coastal waste collectors through structured training, capacity building, and improved access to welfare programmes. Around 3,700 waste-collecting families across the target districts have been identified to receive support under three core pillars: Engage, Educate, and Empower.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive practical training tailored to local requirements, covering efficient collection, systematic segregation, and recycling processes. Specialised skill development programmes will be organised across 11 key locations to enable workers to upgrade their technical capabilities and explore better income-generating avenues in the waste management value chain.