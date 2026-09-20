ENGAGE, EDUCATE, EMPOWER: NGO launches project to boost livelihoods of waste collectors across coastal Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a bid to safeguard coastal ecosystems while improving the socio-economic conditions of informal waste pickers, Hand in Hand India has launched the Coastal Circularity Project across 14 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.
The project, spearheaded by the organisation's chairman Dr Kalyanasundaram and managing trustee Dr Kirubha Karunakaran, aims to strengthen the livelihoods of coastal waste collectors through structured training, capacity building, and improved access to welfare programmes. Around 3,700 waste-collecting families across the target districts have been identified to receive support under three core pillars: Engage, Educate, and Empower.
Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive practical training tailored to local requirements, covering efficient collection, systematic segregation, and recycling processes. Specialised skill development programmes will be organised across 11 key locations to enable workers to upgrade their technical capabilities and explore better income-generating avenues in the waste management value chain.
Recognising the severe health hazards inherent in waste handling, the project places strong emphasis on occupational safety. Registered waste collectors will be provided with basic personal protective equipment, including protective footwear, gloves, masks, slippers, and uniform T-shirts, to mitigate daily exposure to health risks.
To build a more organised market for recyclable materials, Hand in Hand India will facilitate direct supply-chain linkages between waste collectors and local scrap dealers. The organisation will also assist eligible workers in accessing benefits under various government social security and livelihood schemes.
By encouraging segregation at source, the project aims to significantly reduce the volume of recyclable waste reaching landfills, thereby protecting vulnerable coastal ecosystems. Ultimately, the initiative seeks to deliver a sustainable framework that balances marine conservation with targeted socio-economic empowerment for waste-collecting communities across Tamil Nadu.