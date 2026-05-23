Enforcement Directorate now seeks permission to prosecute DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan

In 2024, the ED launched a money laundering probe against Anitha Radhakrishnan, who was then the DMK’s fisheries minister, based on an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2013. The DVAC had accused him of amassing wealth while he was the housing minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

During the money laundering investigation, the ED offered to assist the DVAC in the trial and provided additional case-related information. However, the DVAC resisted the ED’s intervention.

The ED subsequently filed its chargesheet (prosecution complaint) and wrote to the Tamil Nadu governor seeking prosecution sanction. The letter was returned with the observation that the ED should approach the state government through proper official channels. Since the state government did not respond to the ED’s formal communication in March, the agency has now written to the TVK government led by C. Joseph Vijay.