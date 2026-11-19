His wife, Ramya, whose assets too figure in the allegations, has been summoned for questioning on Thursday.

Vijayabaskar appeared at the ED’s Chennai zonal office around 10 am and left only after 7 pm, sources said.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in 2021 based on the case filed by the DVAC. The FIR registered by the DVAC alleged that the assets of Vijayabaskar and his wife increased from Rs 6.41 crore to Rs 57.77 crore between April 2016 and March 2021, when he was serving as Health Minister.

The value of the alleged disproportionate assets was initially estimated at Rs 27.22 crore. It was subsequently revised to Rs 35.79 crore in the chargesheet filed in May 2023.