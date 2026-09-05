Enforcement Directorate arrests two in crypto fraud

Hitesh Kumar and Imran Basha were arrested on September 3 in the cryptocurrency fraud case and were subsequently remanded to five days’ ED custody by a special PMLA court.

The ED’s Chennai Zonal Office-II had searched 11 premises on September 1 as part of its probe into the Hashpe cryptocurrency fraud case. The investigation was initiated based on an FIR registered by the Puducherry Cyber Crime Police.