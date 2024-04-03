Energy consumption touches 430 million units amid soaring temperature in TN

CHENNAI: With soaring temperatures, the state's energy consumption touched the roof with a record high of 430 million units on Tuesday.

On April 2, the energy consumption touched an all-time high of 430.133 MU bettering the previous record of 426.439 MU registered on March 29.

The scorching sun and high humidity have left people sweating in most parts of the state, particularly Chennai. Many pockets of north interior districts of Tamil Nadu saw temperature going up by two to three degrees centigrade than normal temperature.

A senior TANGEDCO official said that energy consumption has drastically increased with the heat wave prevailing in the state. "If the temperature remains high, the consumption will go up further in the coming days. People are switching on air conditioners and fans to get relief from the heat, " the official said.

The average daily energy consumption increased to 400 MU from 350 MU during the same period last year.

Electricity Minister Thangam Thenarasu said that under the DMK government, the power demand has been met without any power cuts.

"The power distribution is functioning efficiently without bothering any sections including industries, traders, farmers and housewives. Even if there is additional demand and consumption of electricity, arrangements are being made to meet it, " he said.

All-time high energy consumption timeline:

April 2, 2024: 430.133 MU

March 29, 2024: 426.439 MU

April 20, 2023: 423.785 MU