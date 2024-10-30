End plight of guest faculty, regularise posts: EPS urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday demanded the DMK regime to regularise the guest lecturers in the government colleges and disburse their salaries before the Deepavali festival.

The State government should regularise guest lecturers in the government arts and science colleges ahead of the coming academic year, to ensure quality education to the students, said Palaniswami in a statement.

The government is paying a consolidated pay of Rs 12,500 per month to them and there are no other benefits like the Deepavali bonus, the former CM pointed out. “The government should disburse the October month salary ahead of the Deepavali to help them to celebrate the festival with their families,” he added.