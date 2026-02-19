End of OPS, says Panruti Ramachandran; launches new party

CHENNAI: Veteran leader Panruti Ramachandran on Wednesday declared that former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was a “closed chapter,” asserting that politics must centre on people rather than individuals, even as he launched a new party, the MGR Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
Addressing reporters in Chennai, Ramachandran unveiled the party and its flag featuring black, white and red colours similar to those of the AIADMK.
He said the outfit would not directly contest elections but could support alliances with like-minded parties that accept its policies, allowing members to contest under such arrangements.
Responding to questions on Panneerselvam, Ramachandran said the former Chief Minister’s political chapter had ended and emphasised that public life should not be driven by personal loyalties.
He also said the country was at a crucial juncture and stressed the responsibility of political leaders to promote healthy politics. While wishing Panneerselvam well, he said personal associations should not overshadow larger national issues.
Ramachandran further predicted that the upcoming Assembly elections would witness a direct contest between the DMK and TVK.