Encroachment removed after long legal fight in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday retrieved an encroachment on a road near the Brookfield area on Sunday.

After several years of legal battle by people, a division bench of the Madras High Court issued an order to retrieve the road.

This road, 250 feet in length and 40 feet in breadth, was encroached by a private individual for commercial purposes by blocking access to CMC Colony in Kamarajapuram.

Because of the encroachment, the people took a detour of two kilometres to reach their locality. The encroachment on the road, worth around Rs ten crore was removed amidst police presence after more than three decades of legal fight.