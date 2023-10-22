Encouraging production: Aavin

CHENNAI: Aavin, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Production Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) in response to the news article published in DT Next on October 20, 2023, clarified that steps are being taken to increase milk production by providing fodder seeds required for green fodder production at low cost and livestock insurance facility at low premium and training on cow care to boost milk production.

“Due to natural decrease in milk production because of drought and climate change, the procurement has decreased slightly and an average of 33 lakh litres of milk is being procured at the society level per day,” said the Managing Director of TMCMPFL in a release.

Subsequently, the Aavin has informed that it is considering increasing the milk procurement price

. Milk with fat content of 4.3 and other nutrients above 8.2 per cent will be given an incentive of Rs 1 per litre, the release added.

The TNCMPFL MD said, “Aavin Delite (Fat 3.5/SNF 8.5) instead of Standardized Milk (Fat 6.0/SNF 8.5) and Aavin Gold (Fat 5.0/SNF 9.0) instead of Full Cream Milk (Fat 6.0/SNF 9.0) have been introduced and are selling about 80,236 litres per day.”

The sale of new Aavin milk sachets has increased to about 70 litres per day due to good reception among consumers.