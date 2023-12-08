Encorachments: Madurai Corporation Commissioner told to appear in HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation to appear before it in a plea seeking eviction of illegal encroachments. A petition filed by Titus Mathan Kumar some years ago came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Lakshminarayanan.

The petitioner stated that a house was built on illegally encroached lands at Vilangudi, which comes under the limit of Corporation in Madurai. The issue was taken to the attention of the Corporation authorities through a petition. But, despite this, no action was taken. Citing this, petitioner sought the court’s intervention to direct authorities to remove the encroachment.

The bench, after hearing, said even after 5 years, Corporation authorities did not respond to the court. Further, the bench said buildings were raised on encroachments at several locations in Madurai and it seemed that authorities were in connivance in such illegal acts.