Enact special law against honour killings, urges TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai has urged the State government to enact a special law to prevent honour killings, following the alleged murder of a young woman in Thoothukudi district by her family for being in a relationship with a youth from another community.
Condemning the honour killing of Abiselvi near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district, Selvaperunthagai said the young woman was allegedly murdered by her brother and mother for loving a youth belonging to another community.
He alleged that the family attempted to pass off the death as a case of suicide by poisoning and tried to conduct the final rites in haste to cover up the crime. The incident, he said, was a stark reminder of how caste fanaticism continues to claim innocent lives.
Welcoming the swift action taken by the police, which led to the arrest of the accused, the TNCC chief said such incidents raise serious concerns about the persistence of caste based violence in Tamil Nadu.
Selvaperunthagai demanded that the accused be awarded stringent and exemplary punishment through the judicial process. He also called upon the State government to immediately enact a special law against honour killings to prevent similar crimes in the future.
Further, he urged the government to ensure that dedicated protection mechanisms are actively functioning in every district to provide safety and support for couples entering inter community marriages.
Stressing that caste pride should never be placed above human life, Selvaperunthagai said society must encourage and protect inter caste love and marriages as a lasting solution to eradicate honour killings and build an equal and caste free society.