Enact special law against honour killings, urges TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

Condemning the honour killing of Abiselvi near Kayathar in Thoothukudi district, Selvaperunthagai said the young woman was allegedly murdered by her brother and mother for loving a youth belonging to another community.

He alleged that the family attempted to pass off the death as a case of suicide by poisoning and tried to conduct the final rites in haste to cover up the crime. The incident, he said, was a stark reminder of how caste fanaticism continues to claim innocent lives.