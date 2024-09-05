Enact laws to ensure jobs for locals: Ramadoss urges Centre

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi is trying to employ persons from other states in a majority of posts, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to enact a law ensuring jobs to the locals.

The senior leader said that the HVF would fill 90 per cent of technical staff with candidates from other states. “Despite central government norms mandating 100 per cent C and D category jobs to locals, the HVF is violating the norms,” he said.

“This is due to the fact that State reservation remains a recommendation. The Centre should enact a law to change the situation and also to ensure 100 per cent jobs in C and D categories to locals apart from 50 per cent jobs in other posts,” he urged.