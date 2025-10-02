En route to Munnar, three killed as car goes up in flames near Villupuram

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed and two others injured after their car rammed the central median and caught fire near a cotton mill at Vikravandi in Villupuram district late Wednesday night (October 1).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police identified the deceased as Samsudeen, Rishi of Kolathur, and Mohan of Avadi. All three died on the spot as the vehicle went up in flames.

Two others, Abdul Ajeez and Deepak, sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The group was travelling from Chennai to Munnar on a trip when the accident occurred. Preliminary inquiries suggest the driver may have dozed off.