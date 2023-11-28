EMUs operated between Chennai Beach-Tambaram cancelled: Check details

CHENNAI: EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram would be cancelled owing to the line block permitted in Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard on 29th, 30th November, 01st, 02nd, 04th, 05th, 06th, 07th, 08th, 09th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th December 2023 from 00:25 hrs to 02:25 hrs (02 Hours).

Chennai Beach–Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:59 hrs on 28th, 29th, 30th November, 01st, 04th, 05th, 06th, 07th, 08th, 09th, 11th, 12th and 13th December 2023 would be fully cancelled.

Tambaram–Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:40 hrs on 28th, 29th, 30th November, 01st, 04th, 05th, 06th, 07th, 08th, 09th, 11th, 12th, and 13th December 2023 would be fully cancelled.

Chennai Beach–Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:59 hrs on 03rd and 10th December 2023 and Tambaram–Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:35 hrs on 03rd and 10th December 2023 would be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.