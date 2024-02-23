EMU train rail maintenance works to be carried till March: DRM

CHENNAI: Due to the maintenance works in the third consecutive week, Southern Railway on Friday announced the cancellation of EMU train services in Chennai Egmore and Villupuram section between Kodambakkam and Tambaram railway stations on 25th February from 11:00 hrs to 15:15 hrs.

44 trains are cancelled between Chennai Beach to Tambaram, Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu, Chennai Beach to Arakkonam, Tambaram to Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach, Kanchipuram to Chennai Beach, Tirumalpur to Chennai Beach.

In lieu of cancelled EMU trains, passenger specials will be operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, Chengalpattu, and Tambaram.

"The rail also undergoes expansion and compression. During the months of January to March, there is a temperature control, and work are carried out during these months. There is a particular temperature to do the work, so it is done during the daytime. Also, the works are carried out continuously looking into the safety of passengers. The works will be carried till March on every Sunday," said the Chennai Division Divisional Railway

Manager B Viswanath Eerya during a press meeting on Friday. CMRL and MTC will operate additional services to cater to the demand of the passengers travelling on Sunday.