Empower water users’ associations, say ryots

RANIPET: The low water levels in the 369 irrigation tanks in the Ranipet district have resulted in farmers clamouring for the desilting of supply channels to tanks and also to empower the recently organised water users’ associations, sources said.

Of the 369 tanks, only 31 are full with 2 being 75% full, 15 tanks having 50 % water, 126 tanks having 25 % water, and another 125 tanks having less than 25 % supply. But 70 irrigation tanks are still totally dry, according to officials of the PWD’s upper Palar base circle in Ranipet.

“This is the right time to ensure that all supply channels to irrigation tanks are desilted so that when the district receives rain during northeast monsoon it will ensure flows into all tanks,” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Ranipet district president and Veperi Water Users Association president CS Mani.

Echoing this Kariyakudal Water Users Association president Rajamanickam said, “Though most presidents were elected we have to date not been given any information as to what our powers are or what we have to do to ensure proper irrigation in our respective areas.”

Though meetings to iron out all doubts should have been conducted by the PWD WRO (water resources organisation) and revenue officials, this has not been done till now, though the associations were formed more than a year ago, said Siruvalayam Water Users Association president R Subash.

“The common feeling among farmers is that water users’ associations were started by the State government only to meet a World Bank condition to get funds as otherwise, the government would have acted on this earlier,” he said.

If funds are a constraint, then the 100-day scheme workers can be deployed. Once supply channels to tanks are desilted it will ensure that they are filled up during the monsoon,” CS Mani said.