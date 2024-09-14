Employee dies in fatal attack at private bar in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A bar employee was beaten to death in a clash at a private bar near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district.

The accused Vinod (36) hails from Ramanathapuram district and Kanikai Raj (56) from Chrompet was working in a private bar.

After a nearby TASMAC shop was closed, a gang of four including Vinod arrived at the bar and engaged in a dispute over alcohol.

After a verbal dispute, gang ran away after assaulting the bar staff.

Vinod attacked Kanikai Raj where he fell and suffered fatal head injuries.

Following this, the Manimangalam police seized Kanikai Raj's body, and sent it to Chrompet government hospital.

Vinod was arrested, and an investigation is underway.