Eminent personalities invited to apply for SCIC, SIC posts

The government has already constituted a Search Committee, headed by retired Justice RS Ramanathan, to identify suitable candidates for the posts.

The committee has commenced the selection process and issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates. According to the notification, interested applicants should submit their applications on or before August 4.

The committee has invited applications from eminent persons with experience and contributions in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass media, administration, and governance.