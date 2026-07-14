Eminent personalities invited to apply for SCIC, SIC posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications from eminent personalities from eight disciplines for appointment as the State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) and four State Information Commissioners (SIC).
The government has already constituted a Search Committee, headed by retired Justice RS Ramanathan, to identify suitable candidates for the posts.
The committee has commenced the selection process and issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates. According to the notification, interested applicants should submit their applications on or before August 4.
The committee has invited applications from eminent persons with experience and contributions in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass media, administration, and governance.
As per the eligibility criteria, applicants should not be Members of Parliament or Members of any State Legislature or Union Territory Legislature
Applicants have been asked to submit a brief note detailing their contributions to public life, along with documentary evidence supporting their claims. They are also required to submit a vision document outlining their priorities and plans if appointed as the State Chief Information Commissioner or a State Information Commissioner.
As per the eligibility criteria, applicants should not be Members of Parliament or Members of any State Legislature or Union Territory Legislature.
They should also not hold any office of profit or be engaged in any business or profession that could give rise to a conflict of interest.
The recruitment drive follows vacancies left after Chief Information Commissioner Md Shakeel Akhter and Information Commissioners P Thamarai Kannan, R Priyakumar, and K Thirumalaimuthu retired on superannuation.