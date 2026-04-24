Emergency fire drill held at Tiruchy BHEL

TIRUCHY: An emergency fire drill was conducted at Unit II of High Pressure Boiler Plant (HPBP) of BHEL, Tiruchy, on Friday to check the preparedness of various safety, security and rescue operations at the factory.
According to the officials from the BHEL, Tiruchy, the fire drill was conducted in the presence of R Rajasekaran, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchy and observers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Valavanthankottai, Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli (OFT), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF).
The drill simulated an emergency in the LPG yard of Unit II, which has two LPG bullets of 50 tonnes each.
Rajasekaran said that the drills are being conducted to check the preparedness for real-time events, and all observations and suggestions during the mock drill must be taken into account for further improvements in safety measures at lethal installations like LPG yards.
Firefighting teams from IOCL, OFT, AAI, TNFRS and HEPF, which are under the Mutual Aid Scheme, joined the BHEL Fire Services to conduct the fire drill.