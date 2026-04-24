Emergency fire drill held at Tiruchy BHEL

According to the officials from the BHEL, Tiruchy, the fire drill was conducted in the presence of R Rajasekaran, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruchy and observers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Valavanthankottai, Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli (OFT), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF).

The drill simulated an emergency in the LPG yard of Unit II, which has two LPG bullets of 50 tonnes each.