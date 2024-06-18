Emergency critical care centre to be opened on Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Highway at cost of Rs 4.4 crores

CHENNAI: Thanjavur to get an Emergency Critical Care Centre on the Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Highway at a cost of Rs 4.4 crores.

Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the site on Tuesday. The minister said that the centre would be helpful in providing treatment to the road accident victims of accidents on the national highways.

Additionally, free treatment of upto Rs 2 lakhs can be provided to them under the 'Nammai Kakkum NK 48' scheme at the government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals for the road traffic accident victims.

Through this scheme, fatalities due to accidents on national highways will be prevented and delays in taking accident victims to hospital will be avoided and it will lead to timely treatment, " the minister said.

Among other facilities in Thanjavur, new health center buildings in three places are being constructed in the district.

The Health minister also inspected the ongoing construction of an integrated cancer treatment center building, which is being constructed at an estimate of Rs 42 crore and a 50-bed intensive care unit at an estimate of Rs 20 crore. It is soon expected to be opened for public use.

Several new facilities are also planned at the Kumbakonam Government District Headquarters Hospital at a cost of Rs 4 crores.

The minister said that the government has inaugurated medical facilities worth Rs 73.09 crores, including 6 sub-health centers, 5 primary health centers and other medical buildings in Thanjavur.

Following this, the minister also inaugurated medical facilities in Thiruvarur Government Hospital.