Embrace AI, innovation to aid the nation's growth, Speaker urges engineering graduates

Recalling an earlier interaction at the institution, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had told him that he would not merely act, but would take responsibility for Tamil Nadu when the opportunity arose. Prabhakar said Vijay was a person who maintained integrity in both his words and actions.

He also urged students to pursue emerging engineering disciplines incorporating AI and equip themselves with skills suited to the evolving employment landscape. "Not everyone with talent will get a job matching their skills. Efforts are being made to bring in constructive programmes to address this," he said.