Embrace AI, innovation to aid the nation's growth, Speaker urges engineering graduates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Saturday urged engineering graduates to constantly upgrade their skills, embrace artificial intelligence and use their education to contribute to the country's development.
Addressing the 27th graduation day of Sri Sairam Engineering College at West Tambaram, Prabhakar conferred degrees on 1,451 graduates, including 1,249 undergraduate and 202 postgraduate students. Thirty-five students secured ranks in Anna University.
Recalling his association with Sairam Institutions Chairman and CEO Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, Prabhakar praised his willingness to extend help whenever approached.
Recalling an earlier interaction at the institution, he said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had told him that he would not merely act, but would take responsibility for Tamil Nadu when the opportunity arose. Prabhakar said Vijay was a person who maintained integrity in both his words and actions.
He also urged students to pursue emerging engineering disciplines incorporating AI and equip themselves with skills suited to the evolving employment landscape. "Not everyone with talent will get a job matching their skills. Efforts are being made to bring in constructive programmes to address this," he said.
Prabhakar called upon the graduates to use their education not merely for personal or family advancement, but also for the development of the nation and society. He urged them to remember and remain grateful to their parents who supported their education.
The event was presided over by Leo Muthu. Principal J Raja, Chief Communications Officer Naresh Raj, Dean of Student Affairs Rajendra Prasad, trustee Sathish, Director of the College of Business Management Maran, faculty members and more than 6,000 students attended the programme