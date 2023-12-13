Elusive sloth bear captured, released into MTR forest

COIMBATORE: A sloth bear, which remained evasive despite frequenting residential areas for more than two months in Pandalur, was finally trapped by forest department on Monday night.

The bear was habituated to breaking into houses to feed on food items from the kitchen and damaged temples to consume oil in Uppatty, Koovamoola, Cherangode, and Nellialam areas in Pandalur.

Also, the sloth bear wandered around in the market area and on roads, triggering panic among residents and school-going students.

Following demands from the public, the forest department made efforts to capture the sloth bear two months ago.

On the directions of MTR Field Director D Venkatesh, an official team led by Kommu Omkaram, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Gudalur Forest Division placed cages in multiple locations in Pandalur, Koovamoola, and Athimanagar.

Despite a long wait, the sloth bear remained evasive and failed to get trapped in any of the cages.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, the sloth bear was lured by honey kept in a cage at Athimanagar.

On receiving information about the trapped bear, a team of forest department staff arrived and shifted it to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), where it was examined by veterinarian Rajesh Kumar and found to be in a healthy condition.

It was then set free in the deep forest of MTR on Tuesday morning.

Residents heaved a sigh of relief as the intruding sloth bear was captured after two months.