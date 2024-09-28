Elusive 'cattle-killing' leopard dies of suspected poisoning in Salem

COIMBATORE: A leopard, which is believed to have preyed on cattle numerous times, was suspected to be poisoned to death in Salem.

The leopard which strayed into several villages in Thinnapatti panchayat near Kolathur in Salem had preyed on goats and hens triggering protests by villagers over the last few weeks.

Subsequently, the forest department fixed 16 cameras, deployed three drones, and established six cages to monitor and trap the leopard. The department had a hard time trapping it over the last three days. However, the villagers spotted the leopard dead near a temple at Vellakarattur village on Friday.

On receiving information, a team of forest department officials rushed to the spot and examined the carcass, which had started to decompose. “We suspect the animal, aged around six years, to have died two or three days ago. The carcass was burnt on the spot after a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the death will be known only after receiving the post-mortem reports,” said an official.