Elite force to protect the Gulf of Mannar, Palk Bay

CHENNAI: State Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan launched India's First Marine Elite Force in Ramanathapuram District to protect marine resources and marine biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay on Friday.

While launching the scheme through a video conference, Mathiventhan said that the move will open a new chapter in the conservation and protection of precious marine biodiversity, such as coral reefs, sea grass, and other marine flora and fauna."

"This unique initiative has been helpful in building a Blue Cadre of specialised forces to deal with marine biodiversity exclusively. This force will enhance the capacity of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to conserve marine and coastal ecology in a professional manner," said Supriya Sahu, secretary of environment, climate change, and forest.

The government had announced to set up a Marine Elite Force during the Budget session 2022 at Rs. 109.65 lakhs. Two units of the Marine Elite Force have been established at Ramanathapuram to combat marine wildlife crimes, including smuggling, prevention, and poaching of marine animals, particularly in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere and Palk Bay.

12 Marine watchers have been engaged in the Marine Elite Force from the local fishermen community. They have been given extensive training related to marine patrol, including scuba diving, snorkelling, and others. The force has been training for over a year and has been carrying out pilot operations since April 2023. During this period, they have detected 25 cases with the seizure of 4133 kg of illegal wildlife articles.