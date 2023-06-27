Eligibility criteria for ₹1k for homemaker scheme to be unveiled soon

CHENNAI: The state government would most likely release the eligibility criterion in a few days for the Rs 1,000 monthly dole per women homemaker scheme to be launched on September 15.

The eligibility, highly placed government sources disclosed to DT Next, have been finalized and it would be notified before the end of the week.

Government sources with knowledge of the scheme modalities revealed that the government has collated the PDS data, mainly the annual income of women in the state and BPL (Below Poverty Line) data utilized for other social security schemes in the state to work out the eligibility of the scheme which is meant to cover one crore eligible women in the state.

Notification of eligibility was finalised at a meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin held with the special programme implementation, social welfare cum women development and revenue ministers and officials at the state secretariat on Tuesday.

It has been reliably learnt that the government would exclude women government employees of almost all kinds (except conservancy workers on consolidated pay), government and government aided teachers, local body representatives, homemakers holding no-commodity ration cards and those women whose families earn above the BPL threshold and women employees of private sector with income above the BPL ceiling.

Benefits availed by women under other state-sponsored schemes was also factored while fixing the eligibility.

Once the required government orders are issued for implementing the scheme, the eligible beneficiaries would be asked to apply for the same like they do for other schemes.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the last session of the State Assembly that the monthly dole would be distributed to one crore women.

The government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the implementation of one of the flagship schemes under which Rs 1,000 would be deposited in the account of eligible women.