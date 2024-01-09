Elephants raid homes, school in Valparai, Coonoor

COIMBATORE: A school in the Nilgiris and residential quarters for migrant workers in Valparai came under attack from elephants.

A herd of three elephants, camping in Akkamalai Estate in Valparai, damaged houses of migrant workers employed in tea estates on Sunday night.

The elephants uprooted and devoured plantains in the farm of individual houses. They then damaged the walls of houses and pulled out valuables from inside with their trunk.

Shocked migrant workers managed to drive away the elephants by raising loud noise. Though the elephant herd left the residential area, they continue to camp nearby in the Akkamalai area.

As the elephants are likely to resume their raids again at night, a team of forest department has been monitoring their movement.

The estate owners claimed they are totally dependent on the migrant workforce in plantations due to shortage of native workers.

“If such attacks continue, the migrant workers may not risk their lives and would leave the hills leaving the plantation sector in deep trouble,” claimed estate owners.

In another incident in Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Monday early morning, an elephant herd entered into CSI Higher Secondary School in Nonsuch area by damaging the gates.

They then broke the noon meal centre and consumed rice, sugar and cereals stocked inside.

The elephants also damaged some rooms and plantations in the premises before retrieving into the forest area.