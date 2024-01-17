Elephants in ATR, MTR get sweet Pongal treat

COIMBATORE: Elephants under captivity in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were treated with a sumptuous delicacy of pongal, sugarcane and fruits at their camp sites as part of Pongal celebrations on Tuesday.

After a refreshing bath, the elephants performed special ‘pujas’ to Lord Vinayagar at the temple located in Kozhikamuthi camp in ATR. As part of the celebrations, the legendary elephant ‘Kaleem’, which retired from service last year after being involved in nearly 100 wild elephant capturing operations across Tamil Nadu and as well as in neighbouring states, was honoured by the forest department.

Giving a befitting tribute, Kaleem was adorned with traditional caparison (head gear) and its mahout held an umbrella as a mark of honour. A team of forest department officials spearheaded by Deputy Director (Pollachi Division) K Bhargava Teja fed the lined up elephants with pongal and sugarcane.

The delighted tourists, who had gathered in large numbers, enjoyed the day by taking selfies and photos.

Of the total 26 elephants, 16 elephants took part in the celebrations at Kozhikamuthi camp and the remaining ten at Varagaliyar camp in ATR.

The tourists were allowed only to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp. “The forest department charged Rs 236 per person for taking the tourists from Top Slip to Kozhikamuthi camp site. As there was only a limited number of vehicles operated by the forest department, many tourists returned disappointed, unable to catch a glimpse of the elephant pongal celebrations. Therefore, the elephant pongal should be celebrated near the forest department office in Top Slip as it was done until three years ago to avoid such inconveniences,” said tourists.

A similar show of elephant pongal was organised with pomp and gaiety at MTR, where a total of 27 elephants participated in the pongal celebrations.