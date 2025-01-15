Elephant tramples man to death

ERODE: A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve near here, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Madevappa of Kaddatti Tribal village in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) along with his three friends entered the forest on Tuesday to collect faggots. Madevappa went to Pasuveswarar temple area and did not return till noon.

The other three people grew suspicious and searched for him and found his dead body on the Pasuveswarar temple road with multiple injuries. They immediately informed the Kadambur police and Geermalam forest officials. A team of police and forest personnel rushed to the spot, shifted Madevappa's body to Government Hospital, Sathyamangalam.

Police and forest department registered cases of death due to elephant trampling and are investigating.