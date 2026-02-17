Elephant in musth damage vehicles near Munnar

THENI: The Forest Department has warned motorists to exercise caution after a wild elephant, locally known as Padayappa, was found to be in musth and reportedly damaged vehicles near Munnar in Idukki district and posing a threat to locations in Theni district.
The tusker, which frequently roams Munnar and nearby estate areas, is known for its large curved tusks and has been nicknamed Padayappa by local residents.
According to Forest Department officials, the elephant is currently in musth.
Two days ago, the tusker allegedly blocked a car on the Munnar–Marayur Road near Marayur and damaged its windshield and body. The occupants of the vehicle escaped without injuries. Forest personnel are monitoring its movement round the clock to prevent further incidents.