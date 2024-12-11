Elephant herd enters workers' quarters at Valparai estate, injures 4

COIMBATORE: Four estate workers including two women were injured in an elephant attack in Valparai.

A three-member herd, which separated from a larger group of 17 elephants, entered into workers' quarters at Gajamudi Estate, past Monday midnight.

As elephants approached the tile-roofed houses in search of food, the members of some families rushed out to take shelter in neighbouring houses, which were stronger than theirs.

Unfortunately, four residents Chandran (62), Udayakumar (32), Saroja, and Kartheeswari (40) came under attack by elephants. They suffered fractures in their hands and legs in the attack.

As other workers raised a loud noise, the scared elephants retreated fast into the forest. On their way, the elephants fell into a pit filled with sewage water but managed to climb up and move into the forest.

On receiving information, the estate authorities and forest department staff from Manambolly Range rushed to the spot and admitted the injured residents to Valparai Government Hospital and then to Pollachi Government Hospital.

The estate workers claimed that they couldn’t inform the forest department immediately after the arrival of the elephants due to poor telecom signals in the estate area.