Elephant damages cars parked in portico of house in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant damaged two cars parked in the portico of a house in Gudalur on Sunday night. One among the two elephants, which has been frequenting residential areas in Thondialam in Pandalur, broke into the fence and damaged two cars parked in the portico of the house.

It then stood blocking Uppatti Road, when a team of forest department staff arrived and took up the driving operation. While trying to chase, the infuriated elephant began to charge on the staff forcing them to move into safety. The elephant then retreated into the forest area and staff are maintaining a round the clock vigil.