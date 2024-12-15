Elephant calf washed away in flash floods, carcass found near Courtallam falls

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident,a elephant calf was washed away in flood waters and its carcass was found near the famous Courtallam falls in the southern Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, which has been experiencing heavy rains for the last 2-3 days.

Officials said the elephant was three-years-old.

It might have caught in the floodwaters in Courtallam mountain region and had drowned and due to massive flooding the carcass came down the mountain on Saturday evening.

Wildlife and forest department officials visited the spot and took the carcass for an autopsy.

The district has been experiencing torrential rains and Courtallam falls has been made out of bounds for public.

All the falls in Courtallam used to attract large crowds, especially during weekends as people will throng in large numbers to have oil massage and a bath at the falls.

The other southern districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kaniyakumar also received heavy rains.

Police have advised the people, tourists and devotees not to visit the Tiruchendur Murugan temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga located on the sea front, due to heavy rains on Sunday.



