Elephant calf slips into farm pond in Madukkarai, rescued by forest dept

It was part of a herd that ventured out of the forest area

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Nov 2023 11:39 PM GMT
Elephant calf slips into farm pond in Madukkarai, rescued by forest dept
An elephant calft, which slipped into a farm pond in Madukkarai forest range

COIMBATORE: An elephant calft, which slipped into a farm pond in Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore, was rescued by the forest department.

The male elephant, aged around four years, had fallen into the pond in a farm owned by Kumar at Mangalapalayam on Wednesday night. It was part of a herd that ventured out of the forest area.

Unable to come out, the elephant kept trumpeting in agony. On receiving information, a team led by Madukkarai Forest Range officer P Santhiya rushed to the spot late in the night and made way for the animal to come out by scooping out a portion of the bund. Soon after coming out of the water body, the elephant retreated into the forest area.

