Begin typing your search...

Elephant calf rescued after being stuck in water channel in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

A team of frontline staff of the forest department lifted out the calf from the water channel and helped in its reunion with the mother.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jun 2024 3:38 PM GMT
Elephant calf rescued after being stuck in water channel in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
X

The calf elephant being fed by its mother.

CHENNAI: An elephant calf, which was rescued by the forest department after it got stuck in a water channel in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Sunday, was spotted being fed by its mother elephant on Monday.

A team of frontline staff of the forest department lifted out the calf from the water channel and helped in its reunion with the mother.

“The mother elephant which was standing nearby was driven away before carrying out the rescue operation. It then joined its mother,” said an official.

A team of forest department staff deployed to monitor them had noticed the mother and calf elephant to be enjoying each other’s company.

A video of the mother elephant feeding milk to its calf, which was shot by the forest department, has also been shared in social media.

The calf elephant is in good health, said an official.

elephant calf rescueMudumalai Tiger Reserveforest departmentwildlife rescue operation
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick