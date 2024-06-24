Elephant calf rescued after being stuck in water channel in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

CHENNAI: An elephant calf, which was rescued by the forest department after it got stuck in a water channel in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Sunday, was spotted being fed by its mother elephant on Monday.

A team of frontline staff of the forest department lifted out the calf from the water channel and helped in its reunion with the mother.

“The mother elephant which was standing nearby was driven away before carrying out the rescue operation. It then joined its mother,” said an official.

A team of forest department staff deployed to monitor them had noticed the mother and calf elephant to be enjoying each other’s company.

A video of the mother elephant feeding milk to its calf, which was shot by the forest department, has also been shared in social media.

The calf elephant is in good health, said an official.