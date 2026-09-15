Elephant calf from Assam reaches Madurai

MADURAI: A five-year-old female elephant named Durga, purchased by the Tamil Nadu government from Assam for the Meenakshi Amman Temple, was brought to the temple on Monday on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi. The temple staff and devotees welcomed Durga by showering flowers at the temple premises.
The Tamil Nadu government has purchased five elephants from Assam for temples under the HR&CE Department, said the official source.
The Meenakshi Amman Temple already has a female elephant named Parvathi. A camel was also purchased and brought to the temple a few days ago, said the source.
Durga was brought to Madurai after the Forest Department granted permission following a recent High Court order setting aside a single judge's stay on the purchase of elephants or accepting them as donations for temples.
The elephant travelled nearly 3,000 km from the Manas National Park in Assam to reach Madurai, added the source.