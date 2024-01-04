Elephant calf dies in suspected leopard attack

COIMBATORE: An elephant calf died in a suspected leopard attack in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

As there was loud trumpeting by an elephant herd at Arivozhi Nagar in Madukkarai forest range around morning, the villagers informed the forest department.

A team led by Madukkarai Forest Range officer P Santhiya rushed to the spot. However, a herd of elephants stood near the calf and prevented the forest department team from going nearby.

They were then chased away by firing crackers. As the calf was found battling for life with severe injuries, the forest veterinarians administered medicines and intravenous fluids. Despite treatment, the calf succumbed to injuries.

District Forest Officer N Jayaraj said the elephant calf was born before attaining its full growth on December 19.

“A post-mortem examination revealed the male calf was in an empty stomach and starving. Being weak, the calf frequently lay down and came under leopard attack, when its mother was away. Following the attack, the calf elephant was unable to walk and gradually succumbed to injuries,” the official said.

Reunited calf takes a nap on its mother’s trunk

In another heart-warming incident, a photo of a reunited elephant calf taking a nap on the trunk of its mother in Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has been shared viral in social media.

A calf elephant found separated from its herd on 29 December and wandering around at Pannimedu estate in Valparai was reunited by the forest department after tracing its herd a few kilometres away with the assistance of drones.

“The calf was applied mud all over its body to remove human traces before releasing it near the herd. The calf reunited with its herd and it was monitored by a team of forest department personnel. They spotted the calf in the comfort of its mother’s arm on Tuesday,” said an official.