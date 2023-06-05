Begin typing your search...

Elephant Arikomban captured in Theni, to go back to its herd

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Jun 2023 4:57 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-05 04:57:32.0  )
The tusker strayed away from its own herd in Kerala at the fag end of April and moved into Megamalai forest.

CHENNAI: Elephant Arikomban, which roamed into human habitations in Cumbum, Theni district for days together since last month, has been captured at last.

The evaded elephant was tranquilized after being spotted at Chinnaovalapuram in Chinnamanur block, said Theni Collector RV Shajeevana. With the aid of three Kumki elephants from Coimbatore, the Forest personnel are driving Arikomban back to its herd.

DTNEXT Bureau

