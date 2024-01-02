Elementary teachers announces State-wide protest on Jan 4

CHENNAI: Opposing the recent Government Order 48A regarding the promotion and transfer of elementary education teachers, an association has announced a State-wide protest in all education blocks on January 4.

The members of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers' Federation have alleged that the government order has been released without any consultation and opinions sought from elementary teachers in Tamil Nadu.

In order to have uniform State seniority guidelines for promotions and transfers, the Tamil Nadu government under the former principal secretary Karkala Usha formed a committee last year.

The three-member committee consists of the director of school education, the director of elementary education, and the joint director of school education (personnel).

Speaking to DT NEXT, a member of the federation said, "The order for the transfers and promotion has been released without any consultation and opinions sought from elementary teachers'. This clearly violated our trust."

The member further went on to say that with the new order, the elementary teachers will not rightfully be either promoted or transferred.

"Till date, a Secondary-Grade Teacher (SGT) who joined after completing a diploma in teaching were promoted to Bachelors in Training (BT) position if they met the needed eligibility. However, the new order will cause technical hurdles for promotion and transfers, which will be solely based on seniority," added the member.

With as many as 33,000 government elementary schools in the State, seniority and insisting the teachers to become headmaster/mistress to get promotion will be a major setback for elementary teachers, pointed out several federation members.