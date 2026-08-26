Electrocian held for uploading woman’s photo online, threatening her in Villupuram

Police said that he was in a relationship with a 31-year-old woman in Chennai for four years and she had cut ties with him after learning about his alleged wayward activities. He continued to pester her by asking her to marry her. He threatened to upload photographs taken during their relationship online.

On August 24, he uploaded one of her photographs on Instagram and threatened to kill her, following which she filed a complaint with Choolaimedu police. After investigations, Choolaimedu police arrested Sohail, produced him before a magistrate and remanded him to judicial custody.