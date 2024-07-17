Electricity tariff hike: Domestic users to pay 10 to 55 paise more per unit

CHENNAI: The energy charges payable by domestic consumers have gone up by 10 paise to 55 paise per unit after the subsidy provided by the state government.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced a tariff hike of 4.83 per cent for all categories of LT and HT consumers.

After the state government’s subsidy, the consumers consuming up to 500 units would pay energy charges of Rs 2.35 per unit for consumption between 101 to 200 units while the first 100 units is free. From 201 to 400 units, the consumer would pay a charge of Rs 4.70 per unit and Rs 6.30 for up to 500 units.

Those consumers who consume above 500 units would be paying Rs 8.40 per unit for a consumption slab of 501-600, Rs 9.45 per unit (601-800 units), Rs 10.50 per unit (801-1000 units) and Rs 11.55 per unit (Above 1000 units).

For common facilities in multi-storey apartments, the LT 1D tariff category energy charges have been increased to Rs 8.55 per unit from Rs 8.15 per unit while the fixed charges increased to Rs 214 per kW for two months from Rs 204 per kW. The common facilities under the LT tariff category 1E (apartments with more than three floors without lift) energy charges have gone up to Rs 5.75 per unit while the fixed charge is Rs 214 per kW for two months.

The tariff has also been increased for places of worship, cottage and micro industries, private educational institutions, hostels and industries and information technology services. In the high-tension categories also, the energy charges along with demand charges, have been increased.