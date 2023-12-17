Electricity rules amended to expedite installation of rooftop solar units in homes

CHENNAI: To speed up the installation of residential rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) plants, the Union Ministry of Power has proposed amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2023, exempting technical feasibility for installing rooftop solar plants up to 10-kilowatt capacity and commissioning of the solar plant including installation of metres within 15 days from submission of the installation certificate.

The proposed amendments, once implemented, will direct the Discoms like Tangedco to expedite the application process for the rooftop solar installations, metering setup, and feasibility study duration. Stakeholders can submit their comments by January 12, 2024.

According to the draft amendment, the technical feasibility for installing the rooftop SPV plants should be completed within the period specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) not exceeding fifteen days and the outcome of the study should be communicated to the applicant. “If the feasibility report is not communicated to the applicant within the prescribed time frame, it will be presumed that the proposal is technically feasible,” it said.

It also exempts the rooftop SPV plant with a capacity of up to 10 kW from the technical feasibility study. It empowers the SERC to prescribe a higher limit exceeding 10 kW for exemption from the feasibility study.

In another amendment, it said that after the installation of the solar PV system, the consumer should submit the installation certificate to the Discom. “The Discom should complete the signing of connection agreement, installation of the meter and successful commissioning of the solar PV system within the timeline specified by the Commission which should not be more than 15 days from the submission of the installation certificate,” it said.

P Ashok Kumar, president, Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Developers Association said that the amendment to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules is a welcome one as it specifies a fixed time frame for installation and commissioning of the SPV.