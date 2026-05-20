Electricity minister reviews Minnagam operations

During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the State’s overall power demand and power generation scenario amid the severe summer heat conditions prevailing in May.

He later undertook a direct review of complaints received from the public through Minnagam and the action taken on them. According to the officials, of the 45,04,037 complaints received since the launch of Minnagam, action has been taken on 44,87,883 complaints, accounting for 99.64 per cent. Complaints are attended to immediately and closed only after rectification work is completed, and the complainant confirms the resolution over the phone, according to the officials.