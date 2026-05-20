Electricity minister reviews Minnagam operations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday conducted an inspection at the State Load Dispatch Centre and the 24x7 electricity consumer service centre “Minnagam” functioning at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board headquarters in Chennai.
During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the State’s overall power demand and power generation scenario amid the severe summer heat conditions prevailing in May.
He later undertook a direct review of complaints received from the public through Minnagam and the action taken on them. According to the officials, of the 45,04,037 complaints received since the launch of Minnagam, action has been taken on 44,87,883 complaints, accounting for 99.64 per cent. Complaints are attended to immediately and closed only after rectification work is completed, and the complainant confirms the resolution over the phone, according to the officials.
Following the inspection, the Minister instructed senior officials to pay special attention to areas facing power outages, identify the causes and rectify them without delay. He also directed officials to ensure prompt action on complaints received from the public and take all necessary measures to provide an uninterrupted and stable power supply across the State.
Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Managing Director Aneesh Sekhar, and others were present.