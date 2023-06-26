Electricity Min express regret for voltage fluctuation faced by PC Sreeram

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Monday expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to ace cinematographer PC Sreeram after he complained of fluctuations in Santhome and Alwarpet.

In a tweet, PC Sreeram said that there are so much of fluctuations in the electricity supply in a day in Santhome and Alwarpet. "What's happening to your efficiency?," he wrote tagging the Chief Minister's Office and Chief Minister MK Stalin.







Responding to the cinematographer, the minister said that he has advised concerned officers to fix the problem and rectify it immediately.

"Generally we are upgrading the infrastructure across the city. We will ensure that there are minimal disruptions. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, sir, " he tweeted.

A Tangedco official in Chennai North Distribution Region said that the power fluctuation was specific to his residence at Alwarpet and office at Santhome.

"There is a loose contact in the power cable from his house connected to the pillar box. It led to voltage fluctuation. A similar issue at his office too. Both were rectified," the official added.

