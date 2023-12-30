Electricity consumers in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi can pay their bills till Feb 1

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday announced relaxation for payment of energy bills to the flood-affected districts of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi till February 1.

In a statement, the Minister said that the relaxation would apply to all consumers, including domestic, industries, MSMEs, and commercial.

All consumers whose last date of bill payment falls between December 18 and January 2 could pay their bills by February 1.

Considering the damages caused by heavy rainfall witnessed in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, the chief minister has directed to provide an extension of time for the consumers to pay their electricity bill without any penalties.

Earlier, the government provided an extension of time till January 2 for the consumers in the Southern districts who were hit by heavy rains on December 17 and 18.

TANGEDCO had also provided relaxation for the domestic consumers and MSMEs affected by the floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts would be allowed to pay their electricity bills for the last date ends between December 4 and 7 till December 18 without any penalty.