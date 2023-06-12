Begin typing your search...

Electrician murdered by friends in drunken brawl near Thiruvottiyur

Sathangadu Police had registered a case of murder and arrested his friends Karthick (21) and Purushothaman (19).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2023 5:38 PM GMT
Electrician murdered by friends in drunken brawl near Thiruvottiyur
Representative image (File)

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was killed by his friends allegedly in a drunken brawl near Thiruvottiyur on Saturday night.

Police investigations revealed that the three of them were drinking together when an argument broke out between them, after which, in a fit of rage, two of them smashed a beer bottle on the other person's head.

The deceased was identified as Selvam of Thiruvottiyur, an electrician.

A passerby found Selvam with blood injuries and moved him to a nearby hospital, where Selvam succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

Sathangadu Police had registered a case of murder and arrested his friends Karthick (21) and Purushothaman (19).They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

ElectricianElectrician murdereddrunken brawlThiruvottiyur
DTNEXT Bureau

