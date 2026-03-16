Electric winch service disrupted at Palani Murugan temple after mechanical glitch

CHENNAI: The electric winch train service at the Palani Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple in Dindigul was disrupted after a mechanical fault, causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the hill temple.
According to a report by Daily Thanthi, three electric winch trains are normally operated in the temple and the service usually begins at 6 am.
However, while staff were preparing to operate the trains in the morning, a fire broke out in an electrical wire on the upper level of the winch station and the machinery developed a fault.
Workers replaced the damaged electrical wire and began repair work on the machinery, but the rectification work continued until the evening, resulting in the winch train service remaining affected throughout the day.
Due to the disruption, the crowd at the rope car station increased as devotees queued up to travel to the hill temple.
With heavy crowds and the suspension of the electric winch service, devotees had to wait for nearly two hours to have darshan at the temple.