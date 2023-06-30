Electric transport vehicles to get permits without any fee

CHENNAI: The State government has issued an order to issue permits for battery-operated vehicles and vehicles driven on ethanol and methanol as transport vehicles without collecting permit fees.

According to the GO issued by the Home (Transport) Department dated June 28, all the battery-operated transport vehicles and also vehicles driven on methanol and ethanol fuel meant to be used as transport vehicles (except goods vehicles whose gross vehicle weight is below 3000 kgs) should be issued with the permit without payment of any permit fee.

The government order would pave the way for the registration of battery-operated vehicles as transport vehicles in the State.

So far, electric vehicles are being registered only as personal vehicles in the State.

The battery-operated transport vehicle registration was not done in the State as such vehicles without permits would create issues.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its order dated October 18, 2018, exempted the e-vehicles from getting permits for commercial operations. However, the transport department felt that if the order was implemented, there will be field problems and regulation issues due to the operation of such vehicles without a permit.

Since the permit comes with a set of conditions including the area of operations, there would be regulation of such vehicles.

"For proper regulations and also to avoid unnecessary confusion among the operators, the Transport Commissioner has requested that all the battery-operated transport vehicles and also vehicles driven on methanol and ethanol fuel meant to be used as transport vehicles shall be issued the permit without payment of any permit fee," the order said.

Under the electric vehicle policy 2023, the state government has implemented a measure to distinguish EVs with number plates to be exhibited in yellow colour on a green background for transport vehicles and white colour on green background for all other EVs.

As of date, the State has about 1.90 lakh e-vehicles.The State government has issued an order to issue permits for battery-operated vehicles and vehicles driven on ethanol and methanol as transport vehicles without collecting permit fees.

According to the GO issued by the Home (Transport) Department dated June 28, all the battery-operated transport vehicles and also vehicles driven on methanol and ethanol fuel meant to be used as transport vehicles (except goods vehicles whose gross vehicle weight is below 3000 kgs) should be issued with the permit without payment of any permit fee.

The government order would pave the way for the registration of battery-operated vehicles as transport vehicles in the State.

So far, electric vehicles are being registered only as personal vehicles in the State.

The battery-operated transport vehicle registration was not done in the State as such vehicles without permits would create issues.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its order dated October 18, 2018, exempted the e-vehicles from getting permits for commercial operations. However, the transport department felt that if the order was implemented, there will be field problems and regulation issues due to the operation of such vehicles without a permit.

Since the permit comes with a set of conditions including the area of operations, there would be regulation of such vehicles.

"For proper regulations and also to avoid unnecessary confusion among the operators, the Transport Commissioner has requested that all the battery-operated transport vehicles and also vehicles driven on methanol and ethanol fuel meant to be used as transport vehicles shall be issued the permit without payment of any permit fee," the order said.

Under the electric vehicle policy 2023, the state government has implemented a measure to distinguish EVs with number plates to be exhibited in yellow colour on a green background for transport vehicles and white colour on green background for all other EVs.

As of date, the State has about 1.90 lakh e-vehicles.