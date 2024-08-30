Electric trains cancelled in Arakkonam route due to maintenance works

CHENNAI: Various works are being done under 'Amrit Bharat' project in Arakkonam area of ​​Ranipet district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As a part of this, the track maintenance work near Arakkonam railway station is going to be done today, reports added.

Due to this, all electric trains from Arakkonam to Chennai have been cancelled.

Accordingly, it has been informed that all electric trains will be cancelled on this route today and tomorrow from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

In this situation, it has been informed that electric trains from Chennai to Arakkonam and Tiruthani will run only up to Tiruvallur and electric trains from Tiruvallur to Arakkonam and Tiruthani will not run on the daily basis.